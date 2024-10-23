Barack Obama Raps “Lose Yourself” As Eminem Endorses Kamala Harris At Detroit Rally 

Eminem fans hoped he would perform at the Kamala Harris rally, but Barack Obama stole the show instead, rapping a word-perfect rendition of the Detroit legend’s “Lose Yourself.”
On Tuesday evening (October 22), Eminem urged voters to back Harris in an impassioned speech.
“The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” Em began. “Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please.”
Em continued with an apparent subliminal shot at his longtime foe, Donald Trump.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions,” Eminem added. “I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And here to tell you much more about that, President Barack Obama.”
However, before beginning his speech, the former president paid tribute to the hometown hero. Obama rapped Eminem’s 2022 hit “Lose Yourself” to rapturous applause, joking that he would “jump out” if Em performed.
Obama also fired at Trump, contrasting Harris’ previous job at McDonalds with her rival’s recent campaign stunt.
He took aim at Trump throughout his address, mocking him for “hawking merch” while running for office and mocking his obsession with crowd sizes.
It isn’t the first time Eminem has endorsed Kamala Harris for office. In 2020, he backed the Biden-Harris ticket and authorized “Lose Yourself” for a campaign ad.