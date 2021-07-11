Barack Obama Drops Playlist And Cardi B Gets Hyped

Former prez Barack Obama has the internet buzzing with his brand new summer playlist, featuring big names like Migos, Jay-Z and others. Take a look!

Barack Obama has released his 2021 summer playlist and he gives some of your favorite artists some shine.

Rap star Cardi B who could not contain herself after her husband Offset and his group Migos made the cut.

The Bronx beauty took to social media to share her thoughts on her husband being mentioned on his list. On Twitter, she posted the following:

“I can really imagine Barack taking important calls like ‘ain’t nothin but alil bit of straightenin’ Congrsts boys [sic] @Migos”

The 44th President of the United States shared the 38-song tracklist on Saturday, July 10, stating in his caption:

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately–it’s a mix of old and new, household names, and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” Barack Obama said.

Some of the songs he drops on the playlist are classic Motown jams like Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me” and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “The Tears of a Clown.”

He also features current top-charting works like SZA’s “Good Days,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Drake and Lil Baby’s “Wants and Needs,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings”, J. Cole’s “Neighbors,” H.E.R.’s “Find a Way” featuring Lil Baby, and Migos’ “Straightenin.”

Just to keep it groovy, also has bangers like Jay-Z (“Allure”), Rihanna (“Desperado”), Erykah Badu (“Didn’t Cha Know?”).