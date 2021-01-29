Barcadí Presents “Conga” Remake Featuring Meek Mill & Leslie Grace

(AllHipHop News)
Barcadí is behind the official “Conga” global campaign. The remake of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s 1985 Top 10 hit features Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and Latin Pop singer Leslie Grace. Boi-1da produced the track.
An official music video for “Conga” is available on Meek’s verified YouTube channel. Model Jasmine Sanders, dancer Lil Buck, and singer Alesha Dixon made cameos in the visuals. The MV also features Emilio Estefan, one of the original “Conga” producers.
A 30-second spot will air during Super Bowl LV pre-programming and during the premiere of The Equalizer on CBS on February 7. The “Conga Feat. You” campaign will later run on television during NHL and NBA games and on YouTube, Vevo, Instagram, Twitter, Soundcloud, Pandora, and Snapchat.
“Barcadí is thrilled to reveal the first-ever remake of the global smash hit ‘Conga’ and official music video,” says Ned Duggan, Global Senior Vice President for Barcadí rum. “Over the past month, we closely reviewed all the incredible fan submissions from around the world and incorporated a select number into the final music video alongside the artists.”
Duggan continues, “We’ve always seen music as such a powerful force in bringing people together, and as the world trended toward division and isolation this past year, we wanted to use music as a catalyst to bring people back together in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for you to see it.”
Additionally, Barcadí launched an official “Conga Feat. You” campaign cocktail called the Coco Conga. The 159-year-old alcoholic beverage company’s spin on the classic Mojito is made with a base of Barcadí Superior white rum and a splash of Barcadí Coconut Flavored Rum.
Coco Conga Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces BACARDÍ Superior Rum
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 12 mint leaves
- 2 tsp extra fine sugar
- 1 ounce Club Soda
- Splash of BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum
Method: Add the BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice sugar and mint to a highball glass. Press mint with a bar s#### to release oil. Add crushed ice, almost to top, and churn. Top with Club Soda and crown with a splash of BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.