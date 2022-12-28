AllHipHop

Baron Davis Turns Into Bart Oatmeal For Metaverse Character & EP

Retired NBA guard Baron Davis created a metaverse character named Bart Oatmeal and released a six-track EP titled ‘Get a Bowl Vol. 1.’

Baron Davis created the Bart Oatmeal metaverse character for his musical endeavors. The two-time NBA All-Star detailed the character’s backstory in a listing on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

“Bart Oatmeal is an amazing musician that everyone thought was homeless,” the listing reads. “He linked with Baron Davis for a period, then one day disappeared. He left behind all of his tapes, lyric books, and a lot more. 20 years later, Baron realized this vault of content and began to [pursue] the completion of Oatmeal’s vision. He began by creating a community of athletes, artists and designers.”

Baron Davis teased the release of a Bart Oatmeal album in 2021. A year later, he dropped a six-track EP under the name of his metaverse character.

GET A BOWL VOL. 1 OUT NOW EVERYWHERE,” he wrote on Instagram. “much love to everyone that made this happen! S/o @dabixgod @iambarondavis @nishanmurrell @abstrakt_al @themrwendell @turestrl @blessescro @yocanon @jayo.san @morethanusnft @la.unfd @voximal_t_miller @realfsfceo and all my Oatmeals you know we just gettin started! BOWL UP.”

Stream Baron Davis a.k.a. Bart Oatmeal’s Get a Bowl Vol. 1 EP below.