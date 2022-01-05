Barry Hankerson Announces New Posthumous Aaliyah Album ‘Unstoppable’

It appears new tunes by Baby Girl are on the way. Blackground Records 2.0 label owner Barry Hankerson officially announced an Aaliyah album titled Unstoppable.

Barry Hankerson appeared on The Geno Jones Show where he talked about the forthcoming posthumous studio LP. Aaliyah’s uncle also hinted at some star-studded features for the project.

“About five years ago, we realized we had quite a bit of music that we had never put out that was recorded by Aaliyah,” said Barry Hankerson. “The vocals were there, and we decided to try to remaster it and to ask other artists that were big fans of her if they would like to participate in being on various songs.”

Later in the interview, Hankerson added, “[Aaliyah] wanted all of her songs out. And we promised her. Whenever we didn’t put a song on the album, I would promise her, ‘Hey, don’t worry. That song is gonna come out eventually.’ So it’s the fulfillment of a promise I made to her.”

Last December, Blackground Records 2.0 presented the posthumous single “Poison” featuring The Weeknd. According to Barry Hankerson, Unstoppable will also include collaborations with acts such as Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Future, Drake, and Chris Brown.

Aaliyah and eight others passed away from a plane crash in August 2001. Before her death, the Detroit-raised singer dropped 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah. The I Care 4 U compilation arrived in 2002.

Blackground Records 2.0 finally offered Aaliyah’s full discography on streaming services last year. One In A Million entered the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10 for the first time following its re-release on streamers in August. Unstoppable is set to hit DSPs this month.