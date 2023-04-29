BREAKING NEWS: Tsu Surf Admits To RICO Charges; Facing 30 Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Revered battle rapper Tsu Surf appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being a Rollin’ 60’s gang member. Now he is facing over 20 years in prison. Read more.

Prominent battle rapper Tsu Surf, born Rahjon Cox, is now in the spotlight for his criminal activities after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The 32-year-old from Newark, who gained fame through his intense wordplay and stage presence, is now confronting the repercussions of his involvement with the notorious Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Tsu Surf confessed to participating in the gang’s operations between 2015 and 2022, which included violent acts and the distribution of illegal drugs in New Jersey and beyond.

As a leader within the gang, Tsu targeted a rival gang member in a shooting on March 18, 2017. In another incident, on July 24, 2019, Tsu Surf, already a convicted felon, was found to have two loaded firearms in Essex County, New Jersey.

The rapper’s legal problems began in October 2022 when federal RICO charges were filed against him in Jersey City, New Jersey. When U.S. Marshals approached him, Tsu Surf barricaded himself inside a building. Although he attempted to escape with his girlfriend, he eventually returned to the building.

Authorities called a negotiation team, and Tsu Surf decided to surrender peacefully.

Tsu Surf’s career as a battle rapper saw him rise to prominence within the community, garnering a loyal fan base that admired his unique style and lyrical prowess. He is widely regarded as one of the top talents in the genre.

The charges against Tsu carry severe penalties.

The racketeering conspiracy charge alone could result in a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, while the firearms possession charge carries a potential 10-year sentence.

Both charges also include the possibility of a fine of up to $250,000. Tsu Surf’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2023.

As Tsu Surf faces the legal ramifications of his criminal activities, his once-flourishing career as a battle rapper hangs in the balance, highlighting the stark contrast between his artistic success and his turbulent personal life.