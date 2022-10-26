Battle Rappers React To BET’s ‘50 Greatest Battle Rappers of All Time’ List 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One thing absolutely guaranteed to cause controversy in battle rap is a list and BET’s Top. 50 G.O.A.T.s was no different.

As a community that stands on the importance of documenting its icons correctly, battle rap fans collectively donned their debating hats on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to discuss BET’s “50 Greatest Battle Rappers of All Time” list.

Hip-Hop journalist Justin “The Company Man” Hunte compiled the BET list using a set of criteria that included various accolades and attributes. Among them, “number of classic battles, the strength of opponents, overall skill set, total views, longevity, and impact.” Hunt also considered more artist factors such as “charisma, performance, and imagination.”

However, in a community that thrives on debate, lists can cause controversy and have artists and their supporters up in arms over all aspects of every list. This one was no different, and the battle rap community swiftly argued over the selection. Check out BET’s “Top 50 Battle Rap G.O.A.T.s” at the end of the page.

While list was not ranked, it included many names that would feature on any learned fan’s top. 50. However, who was left out became one of the major talking points.

Battle Rappers Debate The Top 50 Battle Rappers List

St. Louis legend Aye Verb hosted a Twitter Space early on Wednesday morning, attended by a host of the culture’s biggest names while media, supporters, artists and everyone in between debated the list on the timeline.

Despite rarely reaching a consensus on such topics, there was some agreement on a few glaring omissions that left many fans outraged. These included Chicago-based Big T and Harlem’s Ms. Hustle, both of whom made significant contributions to the scene. They joined Verb’s discussion to share their views, as did Justin Hunte.

He listened while being criticized for omitting Hustle and Big T in addition to a few others, including E. Hart, Reed Dollaz, and B Magic. He was also questioned over his choice to feature newer names alongside solidified greats and pioneers.

Justin acknowledged it would be impossible to achieve total consensus but conceded he should have added more honorable mentions. Listen to the recording of the discussion here, check out the list here, and some of the reactions to it below.

Did The Get It Right⁉️ pic.twitter.com/kqzD6rI3uv — The REAL Always Prosper #TRAP 👑🥃 (@BattleRapTrap) October 25, 2022

@betmusic Greatly appreciate the nod. I’m truly honored. But I feel @bigtqmb was snubbed greatly. Please fix this — Mook. (@MurdaMookez) October 25, 2022

Everyone on that list deserves it I wouldn’t sub any one off every one battle rappers path is different so you can’t argue why they aren’t or are qualified — Big T aka (Big Tuna) (@bigtqmb) October 25, 2022

Safe to say we are in “The Geechi Gotti Era of battle rap “ — KING OF NY (@bigGeechiMbb) October 25, 2022

B.E.T Y’all disrespectful as f### not putting me and e hart ON YA LIST is blasphemy wen we literally started wat y’all writing about AND WAS THE FIRST TO DO ALOT IN FEMALE BATTLE RAP FOH… SHOUTOUT TO THE LADIES WHO DID MAKE IT IM SUPER PROUD OF YALL — 🇬🇾 🦍HUSTLE QUEEN VILLAIN #FREESURF (@MSHUSTLE1271) October 25, 2022

They mentioned twork in da caption b4 the list but there are a few names who don’t deserve it b4 twork. He innovated an entire style. Reed Ness & Real Deal too. https://t.co/16zL41tXEO — B O D E G A 🇵🇷 (@CORTEZ_BODEGA) October 25, 2022

It’s a lot of animosity behind who did/didn’t make this list… My personal opinion is that Hustle, Twork, Reed, Hart, & Big T should DEFINITELY be on this list!!! I would probably remove Rone, Gattas, Bigg K, & A. Ward(Solely off of longevity)!!! Doesn’t take away from them tho!! pic.twitter.com/GkACMUBSHn — ThatMillzGuy🐐 FreeSurf LLPatStay (@MillzNhb) October 26, 2022