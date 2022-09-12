Ms. Hustle Drops New Single Co-Signed By Snoop Dogg; Is She Finally Headed To Death Row? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ms. Hustle’s “Let’s Get It,” samples “Chicken Noodle Soup” and features Bianca Bonnie, aka Young B, and comes with a co-sign from Snoop Dogg.

Ms. Hustle is not content with being one of the best female battle rappers to grace the ring, now setting her sights on conquering the music industry.

The Harlem native dubbed “First Lady of URL,” appears to be a step closer to her dream following the release of her latest single, “Let’s Get It.” The track includes a sample of DJ Webster and Young B’s 2006 viral hit, “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

Ms. Hustle explained exclusively to AllHipHop.com that the track came together because she wanted to rep her borough and the female rappers who have put on for Harlem. She also wanted to incorporate a song that “embodies” the best of the female talent in the area and instantly recalled the Harlem classic, “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

Once Hustle posted the finished product, she knew she had to collab with the original artist. She asked fans to tag Young B, now known as Bianca Bonnie, who instantly messaged Hustle to send her the track. “Which was so dope to me,” said Ms. Hustle.

Is Snoop Dogg Bringing Ms. Hustle To Death Row?

Soon after she dropped the song, Snoop Dogg reposted it on his Instagram page, tagging Death Row Records.

Earlier this year, the Doggfather teased that Ms. Hustle would “soon” be coming to the label. Hustle says that deal is being finalized and told fans to “stay tuned,” promising, “the proof is in the pudding.” Check out the clip below and stream the single at the end of the page.

DEATH ROW RECORDS 😫😆💪🏾🔥 — 🦍HUSTLE😈QUEEN VILLAIN (@MSHUSTLE1271) September 9, 2022

Ms. Hustle assures us more music is on the way and will be “dropping back-to-back,” with a full-length project coming soon.

Despite pursuing her goals as a recording artist, Ms. Hustle hasn’t backed away from battle rap. Her most recent appearances came on Remy Ma’s new women’s league, Chrome 23. The “All The Way Up” rapper launched her platform back in February with a view to helping elevate women’s battle rap.

“Remy Ma definitely brings A LOT to the female battle rap culture,” Ms. Hustle shared. “She actually cares and wants the best for all the girls. Genuinely she wasn’t in this for herself, she takes her time with planning and executing these trailers and events perfectly.”