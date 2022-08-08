Is Snoop Dogg Lining Up Battle Rapper Ms. Hustle As The First Lady Of Death Row? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ms. Hustle is one of the best female battle rappers in the game; signing with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records could be her next step.

Ms. Hustle has cemented herself as the First Lady of URL and could now be on her way to making herself the First Lady of Death Row Records.

The Harlem spitter has proven her credentials on the biggest stage in battle rap, taking on the best male and female rappers on Ultimate Rap League, the culture’s NBA. After debuting more than ten years ago, Ms. Hustle has gone from strength to strength, but not just in a capella clashes.

Ms. Hustle knows how to flex on a beat! In her latest freestyle, she did just that and once again caught the eye of none other than Mr. Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg.

The Hip-Hop legend took to Instagram to share a snippet from Ms. Hustle’s recent appearance on DJ Cosmic Ken’s Come Up Show Live. However, it appears that Snoop Dogg wants to do more than share Ms. Hustle’s bars with his followers. The Dogg Father tagged the NYC rapper, adding a series of fire and smoke emojis, before tagging Death Row Records. He also added the shrug emoji and an indication of just how fire he thinks she is.

Snoop Dogg Shows Love To Ms. Hustle

While fans of Ms. Hustle wondered if this was confirmation that she could be making her way to Snoop’s label, she responded humbly in the comments section. However, she didn’t give anything away. “Thank u uncle snoop ❤️❤️🙌🏾” Ms. Hustle replied.

This isn’t the first time rumors have swirled surrounding Snoop Dogg signing Ms. Hustle to Death Row. Earlier this year, the Death Row boss shared another of the rapper’s freestyles, teasing she would soon be arriving at the label.

“@mshustle127 💫💫🚨🚨👏🏿💖🎙 @deathrowrecords 🔜💨🤷🏾‍♂️🌎🌎🌎🆙,” he wrote in April.

Ms. Hustle took to Twitter to respond, writing, “SNOOP DOGG WANNA SIGN ME TO DEATH ROW RECORDS 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆OMG.”

SNOOP DOGG WANNA SIGN ME TO DEATH ROW RECORDS 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆OMG — 🦍HUSTLE😈QUEEN VILLAIN (@MSHUSTLE1271) April 4, 2022

If Ms. Hustle hasn’t already inked a contract to sign her up as the first lady of Death Row, Snoop Dogg may want to make a move quickly, before someone else does!

Ms. Hustle is not only making an impact with her freestyles, but she’s outworking some of her male counterparts. She was the only female battler to feature in the mid-way point power rankings as scored by Let’s Talk Battle Rap and Black Compass Media. Check out their list here and listen to Ms. Hustle on Cosmic Kev’s show below. There’s also a snippet of her latest single.