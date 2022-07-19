‘Beastie Boys Square’ Approved By New York City Council In Honor Of Trio

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A New York intersection, which is seen in the ‘Paul’s Boutique’ album cover, will be renamed to honor the Beastie Boys.

A Manhattan street corner depicted in the Paul’s Boutique album cover will be renamed Beastie Boys Square. The New York City Council approved the tribute following a nine-year campaign.

“#BeastieBoysSquare campaign was initiated by @heterodoxxinc in Fall 2013,” organizers noted on Instagram. “After years of diligent lobbying the Bill for the street name was presented by @chrismartenyc of @nycdistrict1 and on July 14, 2022 it has been passed by the @nyccouncil under the leadership of @nycspeakeradams. Dedication date TBD. Thanks to the local residents, businesses, politicians, and organizations, who supported & fight for the right of the street name over the years, plus those who supported from far away.”

The pitch for Beastie Boys Square was initially rejected in 2014. Councilmember Christopher Marte helped push the renewed efforts to honor Ad-Rock, Mike D and the late MCA.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the Hip Hop game,” Marte told PIX 11. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for Hip Hop. And especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”