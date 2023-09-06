Beastie Boys Will Finally Have Their Own Square In New York City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beastie Boys—the raucous trio of Mike D, Ad-Rock and the late MCA—turned rap upside down in 1986 with the release of Licensed To Ill (Def Jam Recordings). Full of party anthems, a healthy dose of misogyny and speaker-rattling beats for days, the Rick Rubin-produced effort produced gold (and eventually platinum). More than 35 years and seven albums later, they are etched in the Hip-Hop history books as one of the most successful groups of all time. On Saturday (September 9), the corner of Ludlow and Rivington Streets in the Lower East Side of Manhattan will be transformed into Beastie Boys Square.

The historic locale was once home to Paul’s Boutique—the namesake of Beastie Boys’ 1989 sophomore album. The eponymous shop was famously featured on the gatefold album cover. The ceremony will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET and will include a guest DJ set by Jon Bless HiFi System. Both Mike D and Ad-Rock will be in attendance.

Good people of New York & beyond! Beastie Boys Square Unveiling Celebration!

Saturday September 9th

Corner of Ludlow & Rivington Streets

Lower East Side NYC 12P-2P pic.twitter.com/utmjEkMAEL — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 6, 2023

Beastie Boys Square gets its new name a decade after LeRoy McCarthy launched a petition to rename the street corner in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood. In 2014, a local community board rejected McCarthy’s proposal, banning him from reapplying for a minimum of five years. McCarthy’s most recent proposal was approved by the New York City Council last year.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” council member Christopher Marte, said at the time. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for Hip-Hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

In addition to spearheading Beastie Boys Square, McCarthy got a special mural to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Paul’s Boutique approved at the same LES spot. In 2013, a park in Brooklyn Heights was renamed for the MCA, who died the previous May.