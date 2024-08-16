BeatKing Cause Of Death Revealed As Hip-Hop Community Pay Tribute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tributes flooded in for the late Houston rapper, producer and DJ BeatKing after his manager confirmed his passing.

BeatKing reportedly passed away in hospital with his two daughters by his side after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

The Houston rapper, producer and DJ known for his club hits was just 39 years old. His manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed the tragic news earlier this week.

A new report from TMZ reveals a rep for BeatKing confirmed he died in a Houston hospital on Thursday (August 15),after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was rushed to hospital after fainting while doing a morning radio show but passed hours later with his two daughters beside him.

The rep added, “It is truly sad, we loved him so much.”

Tributes flooded in from the HipHip community from peers and former collaborators, including 2 Chainz, who featured on BeatKings’ “SDAB.”

He posted an image of BeatKing on Instagram, writing, “My condolences @clubgodzilla God Bless your soul and family.”

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J took to X (Twitter), adding, “Rip BEATKING damn this one hurt.”

Rip BEATKING damn this one hurt — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 16, 2024

Bun B also paid tribute to BeatKing on Instagram. “It’s always the good ones,” he shared. “Damn this s### hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

Meanwhile, local radio station 97.9 The Box dedicated their morning show to the late artist.