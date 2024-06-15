Bebe Rexha Declares G-Eazy An “Ungrateful Loser”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bebe Rexha stands by her critical comments about G-Eazy, highlighting unresolved tensions from their past collaboration.

Bebe Rexha’s unapologetic comments about G-Eazy ignited some drama in the Hip-Hop world when the 34-year-old singer confirmed she stood by her incendiary Instagram rant.

Last week, Rexha labeled the 35-year-old rapper an “ungrateful loser” and hinted at lingering tension from their past collaboration.

Taking to X, Bebe Rexha explained her decision to delete her Instagram story, criticizing G-Eazy.

“Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing,” she wrote on X.

Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 13, 2024

However, she made it clear that she still holds the same sentiments.

“I regret taking it down and I want to say that I still stand by what I said,” Rexha fumed.

The kerfuffle began when Bebe Rexha posted a screenshot of a group chat from her team, inquiring if she would collaborate with G-Eazy again.

Her response was swift and sharp: “You have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s**tty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

She curtly concluded, “Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”

In another jab, Rexha shared a photo of herself with singer Halsey, captioning it, “Bebe Rexha and Halsey talking about how they carried G-Eazy’s career.”

Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy collaborated on the 2015 track “Me, Myself & I” but it looks like their once-successful partnership has turned sour.