“Bel-Air” Sophomore Success Prompts Peacock To Renew Series For Another Season

Bel-Air, the Peacock series based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been renewed for a third season. According to Deadline, the streaming network made the announcement on Friday (March 17) following the second season’s success. Launched on Peacock last year, Bel-Air became its most-watched original premiere. With the debut of Season 2, it’s now Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date.

Starring Jabari Banks as Will, the series follows his journey from West Philadelphia to the wealthy Bel-Air community and all the challenges he faces.

The show also stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Season 2 also saw the return of Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner for the series. Executive producers include Morgan Cooper, Will Smith (the original Will), Quincy Jones and Andy and Susan Borowitz. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.

AllHipHop recently spoke to Waddles and Sholotan about the show and its complex characters. Watch below.