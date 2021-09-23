Ben Baller’s Advice for Lil Baby After Spending $400K On A Fake Watch

Ben’s advice to Lil Baby is to start small and build his relationships with authorized dealers before making big money purchases.

Lil Baby made a very expensive mistake recently and requires some expertise to avoid throwing more money down the drain! The rapper recently spent nearly half a million dollars on a rare Patek Philippe timepiece. Or at least, what he thought was the genuine article because it turns out, the watch he copped was a fake.

After flexing his new ice for the gram, Instagram account “Fakewatchbuster” honed in on the pics. They soon revealed that the Philippe Nautilus 40th Anniversary watch was an imitation.

After dishing out $400,000 for the watch Lil Baby was understandably unhappy calling out the company that sold it! “Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE !” He said in an Instagram caption.

“I stand on my name the same way y’all should ! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved 🤷🏽‍♂️!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that 😈 #ansameforyoupussyassniggas #dontplaywitbaby.”

Rafaello and Co. quickly made it right, admitting that they sold him a fake by mistake. They gave Lil Baby his money back and gifted him four iced-out rings in honor of his brand 4PF.

“I personally want to apologize to @lilbaby for not doing my due diligence when selling him the attack watch. I should have inspected the watch after purchasing it from the dealer. I take full responsibility for not doing my job properly. I would NEVER knowingly sell him or anyone else – anything that is not 100% authentic,” one of the founders of the brand said in a statement.

Now, celeb jeweler Ben Baller has doled out some advice to Lil Baby. Speaking to “TMZ,” Ben advised Lil Baby to work on building relationships. Establishing himself authorized dealers, starting small, and working his way up.