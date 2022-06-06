Benjamin Crump Presents 2nd Annual Equal Justice Now Awards, Hosted By Loni Love 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Equal Justice Now Awards honourees include award-winning filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the late pioneering filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles.

Non-profit social justice organization Equal Justice Now (EJN), will present the 2nd Annual Attorney Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards on Friday, June 10 in Los Angeles.

The event, named for renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, takes place at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Emmy Award-winning TV personality and activist Loni Love will host on the night.

Equal Justice Now’s signature event honors the impact of trailblazers from filmmaking and government to community and social philanthropy.

Father and son, award-winning filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the late pioneering filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles are among the honorees recognized for advancing social causes and giving back to their communities.

Tony Smith, Co-Founder of Equal Justice Now, says: “We are thrilled to bring back the Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards after two years of COVID delays. Our celebration allows EJN to honor the notable luminaries who champion the causes which form the foundation of EJN’s mission. The night will be an opportunity to celebrate current achievements and keep the focus on the critical work that remains undone.”

Others to be awarded on the night include former U.S. Congresswoman Diane Watson; Los Angeles Lakers Vice President Kiesha Nix; social influencer/brand visionary Charlie Rocket; CNN commentator/attorney Bakari Sellers; rapper/entrepreneur Stix; Los Angeles City Councilmember Gilbert Cedillo; journalist Roland Martin; and U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

Tony Smith and Bill Shields founded EJN, a non-partisan, non-profit social justice organization. EJN advocates for victims of the criminal justice system, while addressing systemic racism, voting rights, and reformation in the justice system, among other social issues.

Image credit: Lorie Shaull