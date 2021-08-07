C-Murder Adds Power Lawyer Ben Crump To Legal Team In Attempt To Get Free

C-Murder is mounting another shot at getting out of prison for a murder he claims he did the commit, with the addition of Ben Crump to his legal team!

After releasing a statement from prison regarding his hunger strike regarding the cruel and unjust treatment of his fellow inmates impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and his own freedom, it seems that C-Murder will now have civil rights attorney Ben Crump as his new legal counsel.

The rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, who is currently serving a life sentence at the the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for a crime he said he did not commit, is now going to be represented by Benjamin Crump and Ronald Haley Jr.

In a statement, the two attorneys both said, “the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the warden of Elayn Hunt are not enforcing mask mandates or requiring correctional officers to get vaccinated despite the fact that people who are incarcerated continue to endure some of the worst conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of social distancing practices, not getting access to proper hygiene and disinfectants, and not receiving adequate medical care.

“No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract COVID-19 nor die from it. There are far too many people who are unreasonably compromised due to existing medical conditions and older age who will suffer or die due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. There is no form of justice that should allow this level of neglect for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated.

“Mr. Miller maintains his innocence and we are diligently working with his legal defense team to free him, but in the meantime, we are monitoring the conditions at Elayn Hunt and are considering taking legal action.

“We stand with Mr. Miller and everyone who is incarcerated who are in fear of losing their lives due to the pandemic and inhumanity of the correctional system. We demand that the Department of Corrections act immediately.”

With these two titans of courts behind him, freedom seems in his grasp. Hopefully, C-Murder will get to see his friends, family and fans soon.