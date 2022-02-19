Benny the Butcher has been accused of stealing a woman’s jewelry after the two shared an evening at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Griselda member Benny the Butcher has been accused of stealing a woman’s jewelry after the two shared an evening at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

She alleged that after the two rendezvoused, the rapper bounced with a pair of earrings valued at $10,000.

According to TMZ, this robbery is said to have had happened a few weeks ago.

The unnamed woman said that she knows that the artist took her stuff because he admitted it to her — and even said he would bring the earrings back to her.

The woman filed the report because now, he is saying that the earrings have been lost.

The rapper is not losing sleep over the accusation. He is celebrating the drop of Conway the Machine’s recent release “John Woo Flick,” a fire joint featuring himself and Westside Gunn, and claiming his spot as a bright spot in authentic lyricism.

He recently tweeted, “I can admit Im not the best rapper one of yea but not THE BEST my presence jus bigger cause Im way more authentic genuine articulate realer down to earth flyer hungrier more of a hustler more of a boss & sturdier than n##### thats why my s### more appealing & wat makes me better.”

Benny the Butcher has yet to reply to the woman’s allegation.