Benny The Butcher Scores First Hot 100 Hit With “Johnny P’s Caddy” Featuring J. Cole

Griselda emcee Benny the Butcher linked up with Dreamville leader J. Cole for “Johnny P’s Caddy.” The collaboration has now become one of Benny’s biggest commercial hits to date.

Benny The Butcher and J. Cole’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” debuted at #72 on Billboard‘s most recent Hot 100 chart. This marks Benny’s first official entry on the weekly rankings.

“Johnny P’s Caddy” has also found success on YouTube. The track’s official music video amassed over 4.6 million views on the platform. Those visuals are currently trending at #18 in YouTube’s music section.

.@BennyBsf & @JColeNC's "Johnny P's Caddy" debuts at No. 72 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns Benny The Butcher his first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 7, 2022

While Benny The Butcher is breaking onto the Hot 100 chart for the first time, the Buffalo native previously placed two releases on the Billboard 200. 2020’s Burden Of Proof peaked at #29. 2021’s The Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud peaked at #33.

Both Burden Of Proof and The Plugs I Met 2 ranked in the Top 20 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Four of Benny The Butcher’s projects made it onto Billboard’s Independent Albums chart as well.

J. Cole now has 63 career entries on the Hot 100. The North Carolina-raised rapper’s “Deja Vu” (#7) and “Middle Child” (#4) crested in the Top 10. Six of Cole’s albums spent one week, respectively, atop the Billboard 200.