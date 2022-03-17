Benny The Butcher On Critics Of His Lyrics: I’m Not MLK Or Malcolm X

The New Yorker says he is not a role model.

Buffalo-bred emcee Benny The Butcher recently came back with Tana Talk 4. The Black Soprano Family boss released his most recent project on March 11 to mostly positive reviews.

However, there are some critics of the imagery Benny The Butcher presents in his songs. Throughout his career, Benny has used his lyrics to describe aspects of life on Montana Avenue in Buffalo.

Tracks such as “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole and “10 More Commandments” featuring Diddy reflect on subjects like drug dealing and street violence. Benny The Butcher joined Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 to discuss Tana Talk 4 and more.

Benny The Butcher Declares He Is Not A Role Model

“Man, society or the fans or supporters, they glorify rappers too much. I am not Dr. Martin Luther King. I am not Malcolm X,” Benny The Butcher told Ebro Darden. “I’m nobody like that. I’m not like a revolutionist or one of those type of dudes. I’m a rapper. I’m a guy out the hood who made it.”

The 37-year-old rhymer continued, “I’m not a role model. I’m an example. I be hearing dudes say, ‘Man, I got more money than rappers.’ Get more money than Jeff Bezos. It’s like, ‘I dress better than rappers.’ Dress better than the fashion model. Why everything is compared to rappers? People are obsessed with rappers.”

J. Cole & Benny First Met In ATL While Recording For ROTD3

Benny The Butcher’s conversation with Apple Music included him talking about collaborating with Dreamville Records founder J. Cole. Apparently, the two spitters first connected during Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III recording sessions in 2019.

“I met [J. Cole] when they were doing the Dreamville thing in Atlanta. I tried to get a slot on there. I laid something crazy. I don’t know how I ain’t make that album. But no, I mean, he made it right. He made it right. But that’s when I first met him,” recalled Benny.