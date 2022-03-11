Benny The Butcher Talks Having A Chip On His Shoulder With ‘Tana Talk 4’ Project

Benny The Butcher is back with his latest body of work. Tana Talk 4 hit DSPs today (March 11) via Griselda Records/Empire.

The fourth installment in the Tana Talk series follows 2018’s Tana Talk 3, 2019’s The Plugs I Met, 2020’s Burden Of Proof with Hit-Boy, 2021’s The Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud, and 2021’s Pyrex Picasso.

“I love Tana Talk 3, it’s what got me familiar with the people. It’s the real me, who I was then. It’s my baby, my firstborn” says Benny The Butcher. “It brought me here and made me.”

Daringer and The Alchemist handled all of the production for Tana Talk 4. The album hosts guest features by Boldy James, Diddy, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn. “Johnny P’s Caddy” with J. Cole became Benny The Bucther’s first career entry on the Hot 100 chart.

“With Tana Talk 4 I have a chip on my shoulder. No one thinks I can recreate that energy. I’m not trying to create the same energy, but TT3 was who I was then, what I was going through. The things you hear me talking about on Tana Talk 4, is me now and who I’ve become,” states Benny.

He continues, “It’s special to me because I get to talk about things that I would never talk about on any other project. Tana Talk is the series where you get me, my deepest, darkest feelings. I’m sure people are going to be surprised at the things I’m saying on TT4, but they are also going to get an inside look at things.”

Besides making music, Benny The Butcher was busy over the last several years in other fields. The Buffalo representative founded his BSF imprint, started his own sports marketing firm, starred in his first motion picture Conflicted, and became a spokesperson for his hometown Buffalo Bills football team.