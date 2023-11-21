Benny The Butcher Responds To Dee-1’s Criticism Of “Coke Rappers” List

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Benny The Butcher has responded to Dee-1 with both his sense of humor and earnest opinion. On Tuesday (November 21), Benny reposted a clip that included Dee-1’s recent commentary on “coke rappers” and wrote in the caption, “I knew this n#### was comin for me.”

Dee-1 caught wind of Benny’s tweet and replied, “Yo! That wasn’t bout you brudda. It was about the question homie chose to ask you,” to which Benny replied, “I’m jus jokin my brother…keep fighting the good fight.”

I knew this n#### was comin for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/ivmxGXg8FV — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) November 21, 2023

I’m jus jokin my brother…keep fighting the good fight https://t.co/hGn8EJraTz — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) November 21, 2023

During Benny The Butcher’s aforementioned podcast appearance, the conversation spanned across several different topics, including his partnership with Def Jam. But Benny and the podcast’s host eventually began discussing the topic of “cocaine music.” The segment that struck a nerve with Dee-1 appears rooted in the Top 5 list Benny gave when asked who he felt the best cocaine rappers were.

“When you see the cycle, you can’t unsee it,”Dee-1 wrote in an Instagram post. “Media will ask this question for clicks. Fans will continue to idolize whoever gets ‘crowned’ the Top 5. Artists (understandably) will feel like: ‘Well if this is what YALL want from me, this is what i’ll talk about.’”

Dee-1 also remarked on the fact that while Benny shouldn’t be condemned for telling his life story, artists have to do a better job of breaking the cycle once they become successful.

“People who want to silence me will say it’s ‘clout chasing’ or ‘it’s just entertainment,'” he said. “When clearly Benny (a talented lyricist) said this music was his soundtrack to his lifestyle when he was in the streets. We breaking these chains. I promise.”

Dee-1’s commentary follows his recent exchanges with artists such as Rick Ross, Meek Mill and Jim Jones who he was critical of for allegedly “glorifying violence.”

Following Dee-1 and Benny’s short exchange, the pair appeared to align, and it seems the Griselda Records MC is supportive of Dee-1’s efforts to steer the culture in a more positive direction.