Benny The Butcher Says “Griselda is Still The Standard” And Other Rappers Should Thank Them 

Benny The Butcher said many of his peers would have ended their rap careers if it wasn’t for Buffalo collective Griselda.

Benny The Butcher hopped on Instagram Live to give a PSA to other rappers.

The “John P’s Caddy” hitmaker claimed Griselda deserves their flowers for being an inspiration to other rappers. He also said many of his peers would have given up if it wasn’t for the Buffalo collective.

“I just want to make a public service announcement real quick,” Benny stated on an Instagram live shared by TheHipHopWolf. “I know a lot of these n##### been putting out tapes, a lot of these n##### been doing their s###, but Griselda is still the standard.”

Reflecting on their impact on other rappers, Benny The Butcher continued. “We inspired these n#####; we made these n##### believe they could do this s###. These n##### aint think they could do it … these n##### gave up. We told them, nah fight.”

Benny went on to say, there’s “nothing wrong with inspiring n#####,” but added Griselda should be given their flowers.

“I don’t be hearing no ‘thank yous’ from these n#####. These n##### say everything but f###### thank you. I wanna start hearing thank you from these n#####.”

Griselda Records was founded in 2012 by Westside Gunn. Gunn, alongside brother Conway the Machine and their cousin Benny the Butcher, were the flagship members. Other members include Mach-Hommy, Boldy James, Armani Casear, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, YN Billy, and in-house producer Daringer.

Last year, Conway confirmed he left the label over a contract dispute, but his brother assured the siblings remain on good terms.