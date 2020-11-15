BREAKING NEWS: Benny The Butcher Shot In Texas

(AllHipHop News)
It has been a rough, violent week for rappers in Texas.
According to reports, the latest victim is Buffalo, New York artist Benny The Butcher, who took a bullet to the leg during an incident in Houston.
Benny was reportedly the victim of an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a Walmart parking lot. Five men approached the rap star in an attempt to rob the rapper, who is managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.
When Benny didn’t remove their glistening diamond chains fast enough, one of the men decided to shoot him in the leg.
TMZ reports that everyone involved in the incident, including the armed assailants, fled the scene after the gunshots rang out. Benny and his boys eventually made it to a local hospital, where the rapper is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.
Benny is the latest rapper to be victimized by the rising gun violence around Texas.
Earlier this week, rapper Mo3 was shot and killed (November 11th), while a popular part-time dentist/rapper named Dr. Rose was shot along with two other people outside of his Dallas office building on November 12th.
And, Baton Rouge rapper Boosie took a bullet to the leg in a strip mall on birthday (November 14th) when gunmen open fire on his Sprinter van on November 14th. Boosie was shot just hours after delivering remarks at Mo3’s candlelight vigil.
Benny and French Montana recently dropped a video for their song “Wave Blues” in which Benny ironically raps: “I’m gangsta my confrontations always play out with guns…”