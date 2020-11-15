Mo3’s Manager Says Jealousy, Envy Led To Rap Star’s Death

(AllHipHop News)
Fans of slain rapper Mo3 gathered in front of Dallas City Hall to mourn the death of the 28-year-old rap star. Hundreds of people, including his close associate Boosie Badazz, took part in a candlelight vigil to honor the rapper.
Police are still hunting for the suspects who chased Mo3 down i-35 to kill the rapper. According to the cops, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to Mo3 on Wednesday and started blasting away.
The rapper exited his own vehicle in an attempt to escape the gunfire, but his assassins gave chase and eventually caught up with the rapper, born Melvin Noble, who was murdered on the freeway in broad daylight. The gunman also injured an innocent bystander, who was shot in the bold attack.
Police are still seeking a motive in the attack, but his manager blamed jealousy, as well as the growing violence around Dallas as the reason for Mo3’s death.
“The murder rates around Dallas is sky-high right now. I mean this whole 2020 has been a rollercoaster year. I never knew I was gonna wake up and Mo3 would gone,” said his manager Brandon Rainwater.
According to stats, over 210 people have been shot and killed in Dallas in 2020. Seven of those victims were gunned down this week alone.
Earlier today, Mo3’s associate Boosie almost became the latest victim of the escalating violence, after he was shot in his leg in a Dallas strip mall.
“Once you start passing the people that support you, then they’d be willing to do anything to bring you back down. So there’s a lot of jealousy. a lot of envy,” Brandon Rainwater told local NBC News 5.
“I appreciate all the times we had together and I got your kids,” Boosie said during his remarks at the vigil. The cops hope a $5,000 reward for information will lead to the arrest of the gunman who remains on the loose.