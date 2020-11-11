Rapper Mo3 Shot, Killed In Targeted Shooting On Dallas Freeway; Bystander Also Injured

(AllHipHop News)
A rapper associated with Hip-Hop star Boosie Badazz was shot in a brazen and attack in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.
Earlier this morning, Mo3 was shot and killed as he was driving on a freeway in the sprawling city. According to reports, Mo3 was traveling on the freeway when a dark colored vehicle pulled alongside his car armed with a gun.
Mo3 exited his vehicle and ran down the highway in an attempt to flee from the assassin, but the shooter caught up with him in their vehicle and fired multiple rounds, killing the rapper, while wounding an innocent bystander.
It was the second attempt on his life, and unfortunately successful.
Video of the aftermath of the latest attack on Mo3’s has been spreading on social media.
Footage shows a man attempting to perform CPR on a man who is supposedly Mo3 in the middle of the freeway, but according to reports their attempts were unsuccessful.
Mo3, born Melvin Noble, had a large social media following at the time of his death, with over 670,000 followers. His social media accounts are being overrun with RIP messages, while others claim he is still alive and in stable condition.
Police confirmed a man was killed on I-35 northbound at Marsalis Road, but they have not released the identity of the deceased man as of presstime. Mo3’s murdered is still on the loose according to cops.
Mo3, 27, was also shot in the head in December of 2019, in a video, he shared to social media.