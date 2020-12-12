Benny The Butcher Executive Producing And Starring In Griselda’s New Movie “CONFLICTED” With Westside Gunn

(AllHipHop News)
Rappers Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn are heading to the big screen in a new movie called “CONFLICTED.”
Griselda Records is releasing the feature film, which co-stars veteran actor Micheal Rapaport, J. Holiday, Reema Reem, and Nakeya Griffith
“CONFLICTED,” which was written by Duece King and directed by Amire Reed of AKReed Films, centers around a character named Hunter, who has just been released from prison.
Hunter returns to the streets to find a very different world. His mother died while he was locked up and his girlfriend bounced on him for another man.
Hunter tries to stay on the straight and narrow path until he learns about his cousin’s murder.
Benny, who executive produced the flick, helped raise the buzz surrounding “CONFLICTED” after he dropped the standout track “3:30 in Houston” earlier this week.
“3:30 in Houston” is featured on the soundtrack to “CONFLICTED,” which is due out on January 8th.
The “CONFLICTED” soundtrack features a variety of rappers from the Griselda family, including Benny, Westside Gunn, and Armani Caesar, while Dave East and Boldly James check-in with tracks to a company the film.
“CONFLICTED” the movie is due to be released on January 15th.
Check out the trailer: