Benzino Attacks Eminem Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Benzino blasted his old rival Eminem’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the members of its 2022 class on Wednesday (May 4). Benzino criticized the Rock Hall after seeing Eminem’s name among the list of inductees.

“Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s,” he wrote on Twitter. “They have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank.”

Benzino added, “So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers?? GTFOH.”

Earlier this year, Benzino claimed his beef with Eminem had come to an end. Their feud dates back to the early 2000s.

“To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over,” Benzino wrote. “I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop. He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color.”

Eminem will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside fellow 2022 class members Lionel Ritchie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

The Rock Hall’s past Hip Hop inductees include Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, N.W.A, Run-DMC, the Beastie Boys, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five.