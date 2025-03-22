Benzino Explodes Over Claims He “Fumbled” His Tenure At “Source” Magazine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino erupted in anger during a recent podcast appearance, defending his legacy at The Source and lashing out at the host.

Benzino exploded into a furious rant on the “Big Dookie Chain” podcast after the host suggested he “fumbled” his stewardship of The Source magazine.

The former Hip-Hop mogul went ballistic when the podcast host mentioned criticism of Benzino’s tenure at the publication.

In a heated exchange, Benzino lashed out, yelling, “You don’t sit here and talk about what the f### I fumbled. Get the f### out of here. What have you fumbled?”

The host attempted to calm the situation, claiming he had given Benzino “nothing but praise for having The Source,” but Benzino wasn’t buying it. Instead, he mocked the host and accused him of deliberately provoking controversy.

“Man, listen, bro. I seen it coming. You wanted to do this. You felt you didn’t do it last time. Because all these other crackers be like, ‘He f##### The Source up,'” Benzino snapped.

When the host tried to end the segment, Benzino fired back with a blunt insult, telling him, “E#########.”

Benzino goes off on the interviewer after he tells him he fumbled 'The Source Magazine.' pic.twitter.com/I3eWLO2CJ3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 19, 2025

In another clip from the same podcast, Benzino continued venting his frustration.

“You was a fan of what the f### I done,” he stated. “I’m not a fan of what you’ve done. I tried to be, but you giving off a hater vibe.”

Benzino also took the opportunity to throw shade at his longtime nemesis, Eminem.

Benzino has long been criticized for allegedly using the magazine to promote his own music, notably giving his 1999 album Classic Limited Edition suspiciously high ratings.

Benzino’s involvement with The Source began quietly in 1996 when he became co-owner with founder Dave Mays.

Their partnership wasn’t revealed until after 2003, when Benzino’s influence over editorial decisions sparked backlash from rappers and industry insiders.

The magazine’s credibility suffered amid Benzino’s feud with Eminem and growing competition from rival publications.

Eventually, Benzino and Mays were ousted from The Source, leaving the once-dominant Hip-Hop magazine struggling to regain its former prestige.

Benzino Defends His Legacy

Despite the criticism, Benzino defended his legacy on the podcast, stating, “I don’t wanna hear that s###,” regarding the accusations of mismanagement.

“Everybody had something, and something might have happened,” he asserted. “I had 18 years and made millions of dollars and done s### all around the world with it. You can’t tell me s###.”