Benzino Out Of Jail After Weeks Of Incarceration For Fight With Ex  

Benzino was arrested after becoming irate with law enforcement during an altercation with her ex and her new man.

Benzino is a free man again.

The former owner of The Source turned himself in to cops in May after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an altercation with ex-girlfriend Althea Heart and her partner.

Benzino confirmed his release to AllHipHop and sent us an exclusive jailhouse picture. The snap was taken by a fan who captured Zino flexing his muscles while behind bars.

The footage of his initial arrest went viral. However, according to Benzino, the footage is from an old altercation that he was recently charged for. “I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time,” he told AllHipHop. Long story short, the case was like two years ago, and somebody put that old video up, and it got me kind of arguing with him,” he added.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest after he missed a virtual court appearance in April when he was sick with Covid.

Though he became irate with cops during his arrest, Benzino cooperated with authorities when he turned himself in last month.

His relationship with Althea Heart played out on T.V. screens when the pair appeared on reality television throughout their relationship. Benzino proposed during their time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season 3 (2014). They went on to have a son but would ultimately break up. They attempted to fix their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp but failed to reconnect.