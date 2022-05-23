Exclusive Footage: Benzino Turns Himself Into Authorities In Atlanta

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Benzino has formally turned himself in and there’s video that we have obtained exclusively.

Benzino turned himself into law officials in Atlanta after unintentionally being on the lam.

The quandary stems from an alleged altercation between his ex-girlfriend Althea Heart and her male partner.

Heart and Zino have quite a storied past that has played out publicly. The pair joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season 3 (2014) and he eventually proposed to singer. The pair ended up having a son, but their relationship did not survive. They tried to fix it on Marriage Boot Camp, but they ultimately failed.

Zino told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that the altercation that went public is old, but the charges are new.

“I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time. Long story short, the case was like two years ago and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him,” he said.

He explained that he missed a virtual court appearance in April because he had covid and that prompted the new warrant for his arrest. on to say that following his arrest in April, he was supposed to attend a court meeting via zoom call.

Today, he turned himself in and AllHipHop has the exclusive footage of it as it happened.

Footage of Benzino’s April arrest went viral. Here’s the new video.