Benzino Slams Joe Budden For Backing Out Of Fight After Running His Mouth 

Benzino claims Joe Budden backed out of their fight despite agreeing to square up “anywhere anytime any day anyhow around anybody.”

Earlier this week, Benzino challenged Joe Budden to a fight while calling out longtime foe Eminem and others. He campaigned for a potential bout to go down on the undercard of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s boxing match.

However, Benzino said Budden accepted the fight before backing out once the CEO of Celebrity Boxing got involved.

“I said I wouldn’t mind fighting Joe Budden, I would break his jaw,” Benzino began. “Joe Budden responded, said it would be a bad thing [and] that he would accept the fight. We got in touch with celebrity boxing.”

From there, Benzino claims he got on the phone with Budden’s manager, who told him the rapper-turned-podcaster had changed his mind.

“They backed out the fight. Joe says he doesn’t want to fight me. Joe ran his mouth, and he backed out the fight. He must have been thinking about that straw that he was going to be sipping out of,” Benzino continued.

Budden initially addressed the fight on a recent podcast episode. He agreed to fight Benzino “anywhere anytime any day anyhow around anybody.” He even said he would do it for free.

However, despite saying they could fight “anywhere,” he quickly backtracked. ‘I’m not traveling,” he said before adding, “This will have to be a home court fight for me.”