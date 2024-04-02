Benzino Proposes Boxing Match With Eminem For Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Undercard

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino wants to get paid to box Eminem but says he will fight Joe Budden for free.

Benzino campaigned for a spot on the undercard of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s boxing match. Benzino envisioned a fight against his longtime foe Eminem on the Tyson vs. Paul card scheduled for July 20.

“If 50 [Cent] will fight Stevie [J] then I will fight Eminem,” Benzino said on Instagram. “And then it would be the biggest pay-per-view celebrity boxing match in the history of this world … It would be crazy. And put us on the undercard of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. I need that to happen y’all. I’ll fight Eminem.”

He continued, “I’ll knock Eminem out 30 seconds into the [first] round. Let’s just do it. Let’s do it! Let’s get this bag. People wanna see it. Let’s do it. I need y’all to tag somebody. Put this out. Shady and G-Unit vs. the good guys.”

Benzino mentioned Stevie J, who called out 50 Cent amid the G-Unit rapper’s nonstop trolling of Diddy. Stevie J wanted to “shoot the fade” with 50 Cent. Benzino dragged Peter Gunz and Tony Yayo’s names into the discussion, attempting to arrange an undercard for the Tyson vs. Paul clash.

Tyson vs. Paul will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will broadcast the fight.

Benzino’s desire to get involved in the event was delusional, to say the least. He certainly didn’t help himself by suggesting Tyson vs. Paul is fixed if Paul wins. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is promoting the Tyson fight.

“If Jake wins, it’s fixed, no question,” Benzino said. “I don’t give f###. Ain’t no f###### way. Not with Mike’s hitting. Nah, I can’t see it.”

Benzino competed in celebrity boxing in the past but seemingly realized the Eminem fight was a pipe dream. He targeted Joe Budden as another potential opponent, offering to fight the rapper-turned-podcaster for free.