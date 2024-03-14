Benzino Takes Credit For Eminem Putting Detroit Rappers In New Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino reacted to Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2” visuals, which features Detroit rappers Big Sean and rising star BabyTron.

Benzino is attempting to resurrect his beef with Eminem after the Detroit legend shared the visuals for “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Slim Shady took a shot at Benzino on the track, which appears on the Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow, which dropped in January.

Benzino fired back, releasing two diss tracks aimed at Eminem, “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis,” before threatening to release a third if Em failed to respond.

However, it appears Benzino confused the newly released “Doomsday Pt. 2” video as a response.

He shared his reaction on Instagram Wednesday (March 13), just hours after the video dropped.

“He finally responded!” Benzino declared before adding several laughing face emojis. Benzino then continued targeting Eminem, suggesting his looks hint that he’s had some surgical assistance.

“Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face??” he questioned. “He looks like a waking corpse. Nah…this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED [Eminem].”

Eminem tapped J.I.D, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, Cordae, and Swae Lee to appear in the Cole Bennett-directed video. Fellow Detroit rappers Big Sean and rising star BabyTron also feature.

However, in a follow-up post, Benzino took credit for Eminem putting “young dope artists” on. For context, he bashed Em on “Rap Elvis,” for not showing love to rising Detroit rappers.

“It’s about fkn time,” Benzino said.

Meanwhile, Bezino’s daughter Coi Leray, who Em namechecked in “Doomsday Pt. 2.” also reacted to the video.

“Cute,” she replied in Cole Bennent’s Instagram comment section.

Watch Eminem’s “Doomsday Pt. 2” video below.