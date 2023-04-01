Benzino Wants LGBTQ Community To Stop Flirting With Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper/TV personality has been accused of being homophobic.

Raymond “Benzino” Scott has faced accusations of being romantically involved with transgender women. However, the former co-owner of The Source magazine took to Twitter to insist that he is not attracted to LGBTQ individuals.

Benzino called on certain members of the LGBTQ community to stop contacting him on social media. The Shade Room posted screenshots of Zino’s now-deleted tweets that corroborated his previous claims of being heterosexual.

“Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!! I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD S### WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT F###### FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT S### AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!! 🤬😡😤,” wrote Benzino.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alumnus also added, “F### y’all mad at me for?? Cause I ain’t [with] that s###? I know it ain’t all gays & not all gay men are disrespectful but it’s a lot who are, it’s been going on for a while. I don’t wanna see that on my timeline. Just respect that. I’m straight, and [I don’t give a f###] about none y’all comments.”

Last year, rumors circulated claiming Benzino once dated a transgender woman named Shauna Brooks. He denied the allegations. The speculation led to Zino seemingly threatening to physically harm his accusers and suing media outlets that covered the story.

Benzino also blasted openly gay rapper Lil Nas X. The “Rock the Party” rapper took issue with Lil Nas kissing another man on stage at the televised 2021 BET Awards. Critics condemned Zino for supposedly spreading homophobic rhetoric.

“I just feel like sometimes things can be forced, and they don’t have to be. I think Lil Nas X was trying to show he’s gay and gay’s here, but we already knew that. You don’t have to push the envelope so much. Gay people are here. The movement’s here,” said Benzino in response to the criticism over his comments about the “Old Town Road” hitmaker.

The Boston, Massachusetts native continued, “I think the LGBT community – a lot of them are great people – but then you got some who just want to bully their lifestyle on people. I don’t think that’s fair. I think in this instance I’ve seen LGBT [people] speak and actually agree with what I’m saying.”