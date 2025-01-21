Bernice King Issues PSA To Politicians Following Trump’s MLK Invocation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bernice King urged politicians not to distort her father’s legacy after Donald Trump referenced Martin Luther King Jr.

Bernice King issued a request for politicians quoting her father after Donald Trump referenced Martin Luther King Jr. during his inauguration which coincided with MLK Day (January 20).

“To every politician,” she wrote on X (Twitter). “The next time you quote my father, let it be in support of voting rights, civil rights, or human rights. Or in support of eradicating racism, poverty, and war. Or in support of reparations, a livable wage, or ending police brutality.”

Addressing the “Black and Hispanic communities” during his inauguration speech, Trump said his presidency would honor King’s legacy.

“In his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality,” he said. “We will make his dream come true.”

Bernice King Draws Stark Contrast Between Martin Luther King Jr. & Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Bernice King gave a poignant speech during the annual commemorative service for her father at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was once a pastor.

She highlighted that in the 40 years since the establishment of the national holiday, this marks only the third instance where MLK Day has coincided with a presidential inauguration.

“However, this time it has become a major factor for so many people,” she explained. “Because of the notable contrast in the two men who are sharing the same space in today’s news cycle and on today’s Gregorian calendar.”

She continued, emphasizing that while some see Trump’s second presidency as a celebration of progress and patriotism, others view it as a regression that undermines Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“For some, today’s King holiday represents a day to Champion freedom, justice and democracy,” King noted. “For others it’s a day to decry DEI, disavow a legacy of peace, love and justice and distort the meaning of King’s words.”

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order aimed at eliminating DEI programs across federal agencies. The order targets environmental justice programs, equity-related grants, equity action plans, and equity initiatives.

It directs the incoming attorney general and heads of all departments to review and dismantle DEI programs.

The order was announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with officials calling it “very fitting.”