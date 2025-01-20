Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech: POTUS Promises To Recognize Only Two Genders

Donald Trump‘s inauguration day speech both doubled down on promises he made during his campaign trail as well as pulled the curtain back on the ambitious plans his administration has to change America through its policies.

On Monday (January 20), Trump spoke for 30 minutes after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. During the lengthy speech, Trump’s rhetoric teetered between measured and outright celebratory. On one hand he appeared to crown himself as a leader sent from God by claiming divine intervention kept him from being fatally wounded by the assassination attempt on his life last year in Pennsylvania.

On the other, he tooted himself as the change America needs, promising to make cities safe again and tax foreign entities through tariffs for the benefit of the states. Trump even Drew reactions from Hillary Clinton and Elon Musk as he promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico after America as well as plant the “stars and stripes” on the planet Mars, perspectively. While Clinton laughed at his plans for the gulf, Musk cheered at the mention of Mars—marking the stark divide between Trump’s supporters and his opposition

Elsewhere, though, his speech meandered into more serious topics such as race and gender. Along with confirming his previous promise to sign an executive order mandating the United States only recognize two genders, Trump also declared his administration will put an end into the diversity and ethics ideology he claims attempts to “socially engineer race and gender” into every aspect of public and private life. Additionally, after being credited by the company for shielding them from the government ban, Trump claimed he had set up a deal with TikTok for new ownership.

While speaking on the immense evaluation of TikTok, which is estimated to be around $100 billion, possibly $200 billion, with its algorithm, Trump explained that he negotiated a deal where the U.S. will own a significant portion of the app in order for it to continue its operations here in the states.

“So I said I’ll approve but let the United States of America own 50 percent of TikTok,” Trump said. “ I’m approving on behalf of the United States. So the United States will do what we’re calling a joint venture and there’s no risk we’re not putting up any money. All we’re doing is giving them the approval.”

Watch clips from President Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the post above.