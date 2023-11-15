Best New Artist Nominee Victoria Monét Honors Her “Spirit Guide” Janet Jackson

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “On My Mama” performer calls the music legend her idol.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét heads into the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024 with seven nominations. Yesterday (November 14), the Jaguar II album creator took the time to shout out 5-time Grammy winner Janet Jackson.

“Honestly, I have had these pictures in the drafts the past few days because the fact that this moment even actually happened has had me blushingly speechless,” Victoria Monét wrote in an Instagram caption for photos of her with the R&B/Pop legend.

She continued, “But simultaneously wanting to pour my heart out in a way that would carry the weight of what you mean to me, and accurately reflect my emotions and gratitude, but no words even hold a candle to how I truly feel!!!”

Victoria Monét spent the last few days in London, England for The Jaguar Tour. She performed at the Roundhouse on November 12. The KOKO venue will host the final scheduled stop on the tour tonight (November 15).

Victoria Monét Says Janet Is a Huge Part Of Her Future Legacy

Before heading to Europe, Victoria Monét hit American cities such as DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston. The “On My Mama” performer connected her own artistry and work ethic to the legendary Janet Jackson.

“I think maybe that’s why my most authentic way to honor you, adore you, respect you and show you how much I love you is through my life’s musical work!!” Monét stated on Instagram. “There you will find all the ways you’ve shown up for me with your timeless art, and all of the ways I’ve cherished the blueprint you’ve engraved and are still writing to this day!”

She concluded her message by writing, “There is no me as an artist without Janet Jackson, so it feels like you and your music have held my hand the whole time. Like a spirit guide, challenging shaping guiding and solidifying my musical DNA. You are my idol, my legend and a huge part of my future legacy as a strong root of it all. The inspiration you’ve gifted is oceans deep and generations long!”

“On My Mama” picked up Grammy nominations for Record Of The Year and Best R&B Song. Jaguar II is up for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The Recording Academy also nominated Victoria Monét for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.