Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & Kendrick Lamar Headline 2023 ONE Musicfest

The OMF will also do a special tribute for the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

The ONE Musicfest has unveiled its 2023 lineup. Headlining this year are Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Brent Faiyaz and Megan Thee Stallion. Others hitting the Piedmont Park stage are Bryson Tiller, TEMS, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, The Dream, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Tink, Boosie, El Debarge and more.

One Music Fest Line Up (PR)

In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year, OMF has specially curated a Hip Hop 50 stage featuring legends such as KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Uncle Luke, Trina, Brand Nubian, Yo-Yo, Mr. Cheeks of the Lost Boyz, Nelly DJ Drama, Killer Mike, Eightball & MJG, Waka Flocka, Too Short, Black Sheep, Nice & smooth, Kid Capri, Lady of Rage, Project Pat and more.

What will make it even crazier is that it is going down the same weekend as Spelman and Morehouse Homecoming, October 28 and October 29.

J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder, shared exactly why he is so excited about this new year.

“To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Like last year, OMF will be in Piedmont Park, located at 1071 Piedmont Avenue, and plans to sell out. A press release notes that over 45,000 people were in attendance.

AllHipHop.com was in the house as Lauryn Hill tore the stage down.

They also saw Ja Rule, Jeezy and Lil Duval dance for the first time since his accident.

To hear music from the artists performing at this year’s festival, listen to ONE Musicfest Radio only on Pandora. Listen here.

ONE Musicfest tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $169.00 to Titanium packages @ $5500.00. Please go to ONE Musicfest’s website for details on packages.