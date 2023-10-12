BET Launches Big Tigger-Hosted “Rap City: Beyond The Basement” Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The first episode features a recap of the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Rap City: Beyond The Basement has arrived. Big Tigger, the longtime host of BET’s former television show of the same name, will serve as master of ceremonies for the podcast.

Celebrities such as Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dallas Austin, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Jermaine Dupri and more. will appear on Rap City: Beyond The Basement. The series will run on the BETNetworks YouTube channel.

“The beloved franchise Rap City continues to innovate and evolve much like Hip-Hop, and we are thrilled to be part of the impact this series has on music and culture with our original BET digital conversation,” says Kimberly Paige, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer of BET.

Paige also adds, “In BET’s year-long celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, we felt the importance of convening leaders in the culture to speak on the past, present, and, more importantly, the future of Hip-Hop and bring viewers a one-of-kind Hip-Hop experience.”

The premiere episode of Beyond The Basement featured Big Tigger leading a panel discussion about the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Math Hoffa, Yandy Smith and Kawan “KP” Prather joined the radio personality for the first edition of the show.

Fans of Rap City can also watch the Welcome To Rap City documentary. The three-part program includes sit-down interviews with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Drama, Kevin Liles and other music industry VIPs. The “A Changing City” installment premieres tonight (October 12) on BET.