‘Welcome To Rap City’ Documentary To Feature Big Tigger, Charlamagne Tha God & More

BET will explore the history of one of its most iconic programs. The network’s celebration of Hip-Hop culture’s 50th anniversary includes airing a new documentary titled Welcome To Rap City.

Over three nights, Welcome To Rap City features appearances by past hosts of Rap City. Big Tigger, Big Lez, Chris “The Mayor” Thomas, Hans “Prime” Dobson, Prince DaJour, Joe Clair, Mad Linx, J-Nicks and Q4 are part of the docuseries.

“We are thrilled to commemorate Rap City, a series much like the genre that was ahead of its time, and proudly show viewers the impact this series had on music and culture over our three-night event,” said Sam D. Walker II, VP of Music Specials and Productions, BET.

Walker II also adds, “Hip-Hop is in the DNA of BET. With our esteemed partners at Mass Appeal, we can’t wait to showcase some historical gems from the longest-running rap show during the genre’s landmark anniversary.”

Rap City debuted on BET in 1989. Numerous historic moments played out on the showcase for Hip-Hop music videos and artist interviews. “The Freestyle Booth” became one of the show’s most popular segments.

Welcome To Rap City Will Lead Into The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

“As we celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, we also have to honor the programs that have documented and amplified our culture,” said Jenya Meggs, SVP Partnerships & Content Acquisition for Mass Appeal.

Meggs continued, “Mass Appeal is proud to partner with BET to produce Welcome to Rap City and illustrate how this iconic television series provided some of Hip Hop’s biggest artists with a platform to reach audiences across the country.”

In addition, Welcome To Rap City will also include sit-down interviews. The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, Generation Now founder DJ Drama, 300 Entertainment founder Kevin Liles, and other industry insiders serve as talking heads for the documentary.

BET’s Welcome To Rap City premieres on Tuesday, October 10 at 8 pm ET/PT. The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will follow the first episode (“Building a City”). “The Notorious Bassment” premieres Wednesday, October 11. “A Changing City” premieres Thursday, October 12.