Cardi B & 21 Savage Dominate 2023 BET Hip-Hop Award Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Bartier Cardi” collaborators are up for Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and more.

Chart-topping recording artists Cardi B and 21 Savage head into the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards with the most nominations.

Both 21 Savage and Cardi B picked up 12 nods, respectively. Savage’s nominations include Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Cardi has the chance to win Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Lyricist of the Year as well. She also scored two noms for Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.

21 Savage’s Her Loss album partner, Drake, received the third-most BET Hip-Hop Award nominations in 2023. The OVO Sound boss garnered 9 nods. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled landed 7 nominations each.

“This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of Hip-Hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET.

The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year category includes 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Drake, GloRilla, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert. Lyricist of the Year will go to 21 Savage, André 3000, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Conway The Machine, Drake, J. Cole or Kendrick Lamar.

Connie Orlando added, “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of Hip-Hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take Hip-Hop artistry to new heights.”

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards will tape from Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, October 3. The ceremony will air on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on BET. To see the full list of nomineess visit bet.com/hiphopawards.