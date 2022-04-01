BET+ Reveals Premiere Date For ‘American Gangsters: Trap Queens’ Season 3

The legendary Lil Kim is back as the show’s narrator.

BET+ will stream another season of the original program American Gangsters: Trap Queens. Ten new episodes of the true-crime series will premiere later this month.

The first five installments of Trap Queens season 3 will be available on April 7. The remaining five episodes will begin streaming at a later date.

This season features the criminal stories of women such as Kimberly Smedley, Candace Wilson, Gina Cabell, Shontel Greene, and Tonia Taylor. Hip Hop legend Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones will narrate the program.

“Trap Queens combines great storytelling with the real-life journeys of female crime bosses as they rise, fall, and seek redemption,” states Judge Greg Mathis, the show’s executive producer.

Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton are also credited as executive producers for American Gangsters: Trap Queens. Delece James and Jackson Nguyen serve as executive producers. Andrena Hale and David Rock serve as co-executive producers.

American Gangsters: Trap Queens is part of a BET+ lineup that includes Ruthless, Sacrifice, All the Queen’s Men, The Ms. Pat Show, and Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems.