Beyoncé Among Sexual Targets Of Kevin Gates’ Lust On His Lewd Song “Super General”

Kevin Gates wonders if Beyoncé and Jay-Z are swingers on “Super General,” which also includes explicit raps about Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose.

Kevin Gates brazenly mentioned Beyoncé and Jay-Z, among others, on a new freestyle titled “Super General.”

The Atlantic Records artist detailed his sexual desires over Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” instrumental. Kevin Gates fantasized about Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose on the track.

“Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my ceiling/With my tongue deep in yo ass while I kiss all on yo kitty/Put that dick deep in yo back and make you c## all on this missile/Put yo hands behind yo back and smack yo ass, I’m in yo kidneys/Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s my n####/Don’t know if they into swinging, Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her p### all on this dick, respectfully, her body shiver/I want Nicki, she need Kevin, she still playing around with Kenneth,” he rapped.

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj haven’t reacted to the song, but Rubi Rose responded to Kevin Gates’ lustful raps via Twitter.

“Kevin gates freaky as hell lol,” she wrote.

The raunchy freestyle arrived just over a week before the release of Kevin Gates’ new album Khaza. His LP is scheduled to drop on June 17.

Listen to the “Super General” freestyle below.