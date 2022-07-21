Beyoncé Announces 16-Song Tracklist For Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé has finally revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated Renaissance Album, due next Friday, July 29.

Beyoncé has given her fans something to look forward to, sharing the Renaissance tracklist just over a week before its release.

The superstar singer will drop the highly anticipated album next Friday (Jul. 29) after surprising her fans by announcing the project last month. Beyoncé took to her Instagram Stories to share the tracklist with her followers.

While she hasn’t given details about any possible features, she has given a few hints about what fans can expect. Renaissance features 16 songs, including the previously released lead single “Break My Soul.” Beyoncé appears to be using her platform to send a political message with the song America Has A Problem. Other song titles include “I’m That Girl,” “Plastic on the Sofa,” “Thique,” and “Alien Superstar.”

While Beyoncé has yet to release an official music video for “Break My Soul,” last week (Jul. 14), she used her first-ever TikTok post to share a montage of her fans dancing to the tune.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” she wrote in the caption of the video that included Cardi B. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Beyoncé revealed the Renaissance cover art last month alongside an explanation of what the project means to her.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyonce penned in the caption.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she added. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”