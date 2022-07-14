Beyoncé Finally Posts On TikTok And Pandemonium Ensues – On Twitter

Beyoncé is now on TikTok.
The superstar took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a montage of clips featuring fans – including Cardi B – celebrating the launch of her new single, Break My Soul.
“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” she wrote in the caption.
“Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”
In addition, Beyoncé has made her entire song catalog available to fans for use as background music on TikTok.
Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL
“Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era,” one follower wrote, while another exclaimed: “IMAGINE BEING IN BEYONCÉ’S FIRST TIKTOK OMG.”
Beyoncé already has over three million TikTok followers.
The “Formation” hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29th.
TikTok changes their bio, after Beyoncé posts her first TikTok and uploads all of her music catalogue to the platform. pic.twitter.com/DmttDXiPMI
— Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) July 14, 2022
Beyoncé is tagging the creators featured in her TikTok…. You’d never get me to shut up pic.twitter.com/Jf1y1VE4Kt
— RENAISSANCE Updates (7/29)🪩 (@B7Album) July 14, 2022
First Beyoncé added Cardi to her Homecoming Documentary now she’s added to her tiktok. 🫶🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/cQlVX1xTaT
— Electric ⚡️ (@maryjaned0e) July 14, 2022
How I’m walking around today because Beyoncé posted and tagged me on Tiktok 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/0YqbBOreE4
— The Videographer🎥 (@_thecamerawoman) July 14, 2022
Barbs were so convinced that beyonce didn't like cardi b…
check beyonce tiktok.. she added a voice cameo of cardi singing her song. let me guess yall mad now!!!!
🤣🤣🤣 yall gonna be more mad and sick when they actually collab and I promise it's coming sooner or later!! watch
— Still might slide on A opp it's ELECTRIC (@CardiFreaking) July 14, 2022
Just IMAGINE getting a notification saying Beyoncé mentioned you under first her TikTok ever pic.twitter.com/oLN06D52Zb
— ty. feels a RENAISSANCE emerging (@TKing_20) July 14, 2022
Beyoncé promoting on tiktok, this feels against the law but HIVE is getting fed😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/W3Gnyd0Ciw
— Boycott Amerikkka (@Tev_Campbell) July 14, 2022
Shout out to everyone that made it to Beyoncé tiktok. Especially the GORGEOUS Black people.
— Pepper Ann, marching in her own parade (@itsmeshanieceb) July 14, 2022
Beyoncé really released her very first TikTok
😭😭💖💖💖💖💖💖 #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/ygHa30GjRl
— 💫Andre💫 (@ANDRE9481_) July 14, 2022