Beyoncé Finally Posts On TikTok And Pandemonium Ensues – On Twitter

By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Beyoncé is the latest superstar to join social media platform TikTok. Take a look at her first ever video!

Beyoncé is now on TikTok.

The superstar took to the social media platform on Thursday to share a montage of clips featuring fans – including Cardi B – celebrating the launch of her new single, Break My Soul.
“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”
In addition, Beyoncé has made her entire song catalog available to fans for use as background music on TikTok.

“Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era,” one follower wrote, while another exclaimed: “IMAGINE BEING IN BEYONCÉ’S FIRST TIKTOK OMG.”
Beyoncé already has over three million TikTok followers.

The “Formation” hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29th.