Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, First Tickets Auctioned For $50K 

The BeyHive is assembling as Beyoncé just sold the first tickets for her highly anticipated upcoming summer 2023 “Renaissance Tour.”

Beyoncé fans have eagerly awaited confirmation of a Renaissance tour since the superstar songstress dropped her seventh studio album earlier this year.

The rumor mill went into overdrive last month when reports began circulating that Beyoncé was looking for stadiums for a summer 2023 tour. While no official announcement came, the Beyhive began readying themselves for Bey’s first world tour in years. Beyoncé last hit the road with husband Jay-Z for their On The Run II Tour in 2018.

Now, the speculation is over after the highly anticipated Renaissance Tour was announced on Saturday (Oct. 22) during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the event founded by the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson.

Footage from the event circulated online confirmed a concert package for the Summer 2023 tour, valued at $20,000. The package details included “2 First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-Night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property.” Also offered were two concert tickets and a guided backstage tour with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

🚨 OFICIAL: Beyoncé acaba de anunciar sua nova turnê para o Julho de 2023! O anúncio veio através de um leilão de ingressos no Wearable Art Gala para shows nos Estados Unidos e internacionais. #RenaissanceTour pic.twitter.com/2j2UywW2P9 — Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé Fan Pays $50k For Two Renaissance Tour Tickets

Fans dug deep for the tickets, and a bidding war commenced, pushing the lot way past the valuation. A clip shows part of the auction, including one bid for $45,000. However, it’s believed the package actually sold for a whopping $50k. It’s all for a good cause, as the gala is a fundraiser in aid of WACO’s artistic and mentorship programs.

Beyoncé announces her new world tour for next summer, the ticket page is now available. #RENAISSANCEpic.twitter.com/cl8597Evlm — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) October 23, 2022

The event was a family affair, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z attending with their daughter Blue Ivy. The ten-year-old decided to get involved in the auction with a big money offer on some jewelry. A pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings caught her eye, and Blue Ivy placed an $80K bid, jumping out of her chair while waving her paddle. Check out the clip below.

Blue Ivy placed a bid at the auction for $80k like it was nothing lol via @quintabrunson on IG #wearableartgala #beyonce pic.twitter.com/1oNduUpjax — Kay (@beycentric) October 23, 2022

While tickets for the “Renaissance Tour” are not yet on sale, Beyoncé fans are getting ready for her to take the show on the road. Check out some reactions.

Me after selling a kidney to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour 😹 pic.twitter.com/Wn2ExWjsTf — dani (@kordeilogy) October 23, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS GOING ON TOUR NOTHING ELSE MATTERS !!! pic.twitter.com/1FJrZ1qvCd — 𝓟 (@pennex_) October 23, 2022