Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour, First Tickets Auctioned For $50K 

Beyoncé fans have eagerly awaited confirmation of a Renaissance tour since the superstar songstress dropped her seventh studio album earlier this year.
The rumor mill went into overdrive last month when reports began circulating that Beyoncé was looking for stadiums for a summer 2023 tour. While no official announcement came, the Beyhive began readying themselves for Bey’s first world tour in years. Beyoncé last hit the road with husband Jay-Z for their On The Run II Tour in 2018.
Now, the speculation is over after the highly anticipated Renaissance Tour was announced on Saturday (Oct. 22) during WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the event founded by the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson.
Footage from the event circulated online confirmed a concert package for the Summer 2023 tour, valued at $20,000. The package details included “2 First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-Night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property.” Also offered were two concert tickets and a guided backstage tour with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Beyoncé Fan Pays $50k For Two Renaissance Tour Tickets
Fans dug deep for the tickets, and a bidding war commenced, pushing the lot way past the valuation. A clip shows part of the auction, including one bid for $45,000. However, it’s believed the package actually sold for a whopping $50k. It’s all for a good cause, as the gala is a fundraiser in aid of WACO’s artistic and mentorship programs.
The event was a family affair, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z attending with their daughter Blue Ivy. The ten-year-old decided to get involved in the auction with a big money offer on some jewelry. A pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings caught her eye, and Blue Ivy placed an $80K bid, jumping out of her chair while waving her paddle. Check out the clip below.
While tickets for the “Renaissance Tour” are not yet on sale, Beyoncé fans are getting ready for her to take the show on the road. Check out some reactions.