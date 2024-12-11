Beyoncé Celebrates Blue Ivy’s Role In *Mufasa: The Lion King* Premiere

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blue Ivy Carter’s cinematic debut as Kiara in “Mufasa: The Lion King” shone brightly at a Los Angeles premiere attended by her proud family.

Beyoncé celebrated her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s Hollywood milestone Monday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the 12-year-old made her debut in Mufasa: The Lion King.

The pop icon, who reprises her role as Nala in the film, took to Instagram to express her pride after the premiere.

“My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining,” Beyoncé captioned a post featuring photos of Blue Ivy in a shimmering gold lamé ballgown fitting for the occasion.

In the highly anticipated follow-up to Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, Blue Ivy portrays Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala and a young princess of the Pride Lands.

While the film doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 20, the star-studded event served as a glittering prelude to its holiday season release.

Beyoncé was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles, at the premiere.

Celebrities attend the world premiere of the movie ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ at the Dolby Theater

Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

The family’s public appearance came on the heels of a civil lawsuit leveled against the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

The lawsuit accuses Carter and fellow Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 party.

Carter has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “heinous” and describing the mediation request as a “blackmail attempt.”

In a firm statement, he said, “(The allegations are) so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Beyoncé has not addressed the claims involving her husband. Instead, her focus remained on celebrating Blue Ivy’s voice-acting achievement and the continuation of the beloved Lion King franchise.