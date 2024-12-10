Stunning Allegation From JAY-Z’s Legal Team Exposes Tony Buzbee

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z has accused a high-profile attorney of exploiting legal loopholes to extort money with fabricated claims, raising serious questions about legal ethics in celebrity cases.

JAY-Z’s legal team alleges that Anthony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiff in a high-profile lawsuit against the music mogul, is orchestrating a campaign of fabricated claims in an attempt to extort millions.

The accusations were filed in a New York court, where Jane Doe—a pseudonym for the plaintiff—claims the rapper and entrepreneur, along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, assaulted her after an MTV awards afterparty in 2000.

Attorney Alex Spiro, representing JAY-Z, outlined severe allegations against Buzbee’s firm in new court filings, claiming a previously anonymous woman approached the firm with unrelated charges of abuse and trafficking.

According to one of JAY-Z’s other lawyers, Mari Henderson, the woman’s testimony disclosed that she was pressured by Buzbee’s team to falsely implicate the Roc Nation boss and other high-profile figures in exchange for pursuing a lucrative civil case.

“The woman spoke with three members of Mr. Buzbee’s firm and provided details regarding her experiences as a victim of trafficking by celebrities entirely unrelated to Mr. Combs (or Mr. Carter), and she was told they would take on her representation,” JAY-Z’s lawyer Mari Henderson explained. “After detailing her experiences to an attorney at Mr. Buzbee’s firm, he pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs, asking ‘at what point did you meet Diddy,’ even though she made clear that her case was unrelated to Mr. Combs.”

“Mr. Buzbee’s firm pressed for this woman to pursue a civil case as an anonymous Doe plaintiff, even though she never raised proceeding anonymously as a possibility and questioned doing so after it was heavily suggested to remain doing so, even though she was not interested in remaining anonymous at the time,” Henderson added.

Henderson said members of Buzbee”s lawfirm dissuaded her from going to law enforcement.

After not hearing from the law firm for weeks, the anonymous woman contacted members of the Buzbee firm, who allegedly “pressed her to confirm false details regarding her experiences as a victim, including that she was drugged, held down, pushed, and physically assaulted.”

“When the woman made clear she was unwilling to adapt to the narrative Mr. Buzbee’s firm laid out and wanted only to speak her truth, she was dropped as a client and told that Mr. Buzbee’s firm was unwilling to represent her any longer,” Henderson said.

The woman said now she is terrified that she will be retaliated against by Tony Buzbee.

Spiro stated in a letter sent to Judge Analisa Torres that this account reveals a troubling strategy engineered by Buzbee’s team to leverage celebrity notoriety for financial settlements.

In the ongoing legal proceedings, JAY-Z’s attorneys have filed a separate motion asking the court to deny Jane Doe’s request to remain anonymous.

Spiro has argued that transparency in the case is paramount, contending that anonymity allows allegations to go unchallenged, unfairly tarnishing reputations without sufficient evidence.

JAY-Z has categorically denied all allegations and labeled the case and Buzbee’s alleged actions as “a shakedown.”

The court has yet to decide on the motion regarding anonymity.