Make-Up Artist Explains How Boss Beyoncé Slays Her Looks Every Time

Beyoncé is very hands-on when it comes to her image, and her make-up, according to her make-up artist! Read more!

Beyoncé doesn’t bite her tongue regarding her beautiful look, according to her go-to make-up artist Sir John.

The pair have worked together for over a decade after being introduced backstage at a Tom Ford show by Sir John’s then boss, Charlotte Tilbury.

So it was he who Beyoncé turned to when she shot the cover for July’s British Vogue.

The make-up master spoke with the glossy publication about shoot day and why he went for an understated look – letting the 40-year-old star’s natural radiance shine through.

“I’m confident that she loved how she looked that day,” he mused. “Oftentimes, she’ll be like, ‘Hey, listen, can we take this down (a notch)?’ She’s very vocal and doesn’t bite her tongue!

“I wanted her to feel like she really did wake up like this in terms of ease and maneuverability. There are no lashes, minimal mascara, but I just wanted her to feel elevated.”

Alongside the pared-back make-up, Beyoncé wore a range of striking outfits by designers like Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Harris Reed, and Junya Watanabe.

For the jaw-dropping cover and accompanying images, Beyoncé wears a gold sequin Schiaparelli Haute Couture coat, a silk corset, sequin leggings by Harris Reed, and a black leather jacket paired with vinyl leggings, amongst other striking looks.

Sir John added: “One thing I will say is that when you see someone who’s killing it on the red carpet or on a cover, there’s harmony in that dressing room.”